The Greater Baton Rouge Fair has returned

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in town.

The fair began Thursday and will run until November 4. Each day of the fair will feature Magician Tim Spinosa, Swifty Swine Pig Racing, Noah's Way Petting Zoo, live music, and more.

On October 27 fairgoers can enjoy a book signing by Rosie Politz, drone racing, and the annual Lego Extravaganza. Space is limited for the Lego building event, those interested are encouraged to enter early.

The following day will be the scholarship certificate presentation. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will present certificates to all the scholarship recipients. The students will be awarded scholarships through their respective schools because of their volunteer activities.

Also, on October 28 will be Bots on the Bayou, which is an exhibition will showcase some of the STEM education the Baton Rouge area.

Fair prices:

- $5 for anyone 48 inches tall and over

- $25 for wristbands

- $1 for ride coupons

For more information on the event, click here.