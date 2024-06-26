'Tambourine Lady' at Southern, LSU football games garnering national attention

80°
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is well-known for its ravenous sports fans, but one woman at recent Southern University and LSU football games is putting everyone else to shame. 

Rosalie Ashton-Washington, otherwise known as "Lady Tambourine", has won the hearts of fans across South Louisiana thanks to her passionate playing of the jingling instrument at recent college football games.

She was first spotted Nov. 4 during Southern University's match-up vs Prairie View A&M. Since then, she's resurfaced in Tiger Stadium, helping the Golden Band pump up the fans as the Tigers took on the Razorbacks.

Ashton-Washington's performances have netted hundreds of thousands of views on social media, even landing her on ABC News.

Keep on rockin', Lady Tambourine.

