Suspected street racer faces arrest again after missing court date for deadly police pursuit

UPDATE: According to the District Attorney's office, Rogers was in court Tuesday and plead not guilty. After the plea, his warrant was recalled.

DA Hillar Moore said his office has filed to revoke Roger's bond to keep him in jail.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below:

---------------

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing a woman with his car as he recklessly fled police earlier this year has a new warrant for his arrest after he skipped a court hearing related to the deadly pursuit.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant was signed for Darrien Rogers, who's currently out on bond, after he missed his arraignment Monday morning related to the April 30 crash.

Watch live coverage here

Rogers, 22, was first arrested back in April after he led officers on the high-speed chase, which only ended after he ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle with his sports car.

The wreck killed 49-year-old Sherell Weston, who was inside the other car.

Weston's family was fuming Monday after Rogers did not show up for court.

"I would like to say Mr. Rogers, not only did you commit a crime, but you didn't have the decency to come to court and show yourself and be accountable," Sheretta Warren said. "You are just slapping us in the face over and over again. 'I committed a crime got out in 24 hours and I'm not going to show up for court...' because you don't want to."

WBRZ later uncovered that Rogers was affiliated with the Highway Demons, a Baton Rouge-based car group that staged a street takeover on College Drive the same night as the chase. Drivers shut down the road with dangerous car stunts, causing a traffic nightmare as scores of people were leaving a sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium.

"We ain't got to do an investigation about who did it, we know who did it," Warren said. "Come and serve your time. Come and be held accountable."

Weston's son echoed those sentiments.

"It's draining, it's like we are set back because Mr. Rogers didn't show up," Daryus Weston said. "It's postponed, and I don't think it's fair to me and my family."

Weston said the community needs to understand the risk that street racing poses.

"Everyone can see what street racing caused," Weston said. "My mom went to school. She worked hard and was just getting to the point to blossom. For the racing to take place and for him to just take her life and the court system and Mr. Rogers not to come... it's a problem. It could have been anyone out there."



Rogers, who walked away from the crash with only minor injuries, faces prosecution for manslaughter, flight from an officer, and multiple traffic violations.

Court records show Rogers could not be located when they tried to serve him with a subpoena. That subpoena was given to his bail bondsman instead.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said once Rogers is caught, his office will request to have his bond revoked.