Woman killed in crash when man fleeing police ran red light; suspect in custody

Darrien Rogers

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Saturday night after an erratic driver allegedly ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle while fleeing police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Darrien Rogers, 22, was arrested after running a red light at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street, crashing into another vehicle. Sherell Weston, 49, was killed in the crash.

Police said they attempted to stop Rogers when they noticed his vehicle speeding and driving the wrong way on Choctaw Drive near North Acadian Thruway, nearly striking several other vehicles.

Rogers reportedly fled as police turned on their lights and siren for a traffic stop. He drove into oncoming traffic, ran multiple red lights, and "traveled speeds estimated in excess of 100mph" away from authorities.

When Rogers tried to speed through a red light at Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street, he crashed into the driver's side of Weston's car as she was driving through the intersection.

Weston sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, police say. Rogers sustained minor injuries.

Rogers was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer, red light violation, and driving on the wrong side of the highway.