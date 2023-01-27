Surveillance video shows Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE - Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving a bar shortly before detectives say she was raped and then fatally struck by a car.

Sources say the surveillance video, taken outside Reggie's bar at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 15, shows Brooks and the four male suspects leaving the business. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brooks was struck by a car on Burbank Drive around 3 a.m., about an hour later.

The video surfaced just days after deputies arrested the four people seen leaving with Brooks. Two of those suspects, 18-year-old Kaivon Washington and an unnamed 17-year-old, were booked with third-degree rape. The other two, 28-year-old Everett Lee and 18-year-old Casen Carver, were booked as principals to third-degree rape.

Washington later told investigators that he and the 17-year-old took turns having sex with Brooks in the backseat of a car after they gave her a ride from Reggie's. They claim she consented. Lee and Carver were reportedly in the front seats of the car.

The suspects dropped her off in a subdivision along Burbank Drive, where she was hit.

After the wreck, investigators determined she had a blood-alcohol content of .319 percent.

Reggie's has had its liquor license pulled while state regulators investigate the reports that Brooks, who was 19, and the underage suspects drank there. The bar released the following statement Thursday:

Even though she entered the bar with false identification, she wasn’t served nor did she consume any drinks at least during the last hour she was at Reggie’s.

Reggie’s has voluntarily turned over all video surveillance footage to EBRSO and has fully cooperated with EBRSO investigators since they were first contacted and requested to assist on Sunday, January 15.

Also, Reggie’s has reached out directly to LSU President Tate in response to his call for action and look forward to meeting with him and his team soon to work together to address the issues raised in his recent press release.

Councilwoman Denise Amoroso says things need to change with bars in Baton Rouge to stop this from happening.

She told WBRZ, everything from fines, to a total bar ban for those underaged should be considered.

"When you are looking at a $500 fine, that is nothing," Amoroso said. "The bars, they have licenses to serve, but they also have to remember it is not a right but a privilege to have a license," Amoroso continued.

The State Alcohol and Tobacco Control Board has not yet set a date for its hearing on Reggie's license.