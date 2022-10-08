Surveillance video of Nicholson Drive motorcycle crash

BATON ROUGE - Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that left a 22-year-old dead late last month.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sept. 23 on Nicholson Drive at the Aster Street intersection.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an SUV was crossing Nicholson when the motorcycle slammed into the side of it. The SUV then veered into another car stopped on the opposite side of Nicholson Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old James Roberts, was seriously hurt in the crash and died in a hospital days later. Family members claim the SUV's driver ignored a stop sign at the intersection, though police have not yet said whether that was the case.

Family also shared surveillance video from the crash scene which showed the vehicles colliding and a small crowd gathering.

When asked about the crash Thursday, the department would only tell WBRZ that the investigation was ongoing. It's still unclear whether anyone is facing criminal charges.