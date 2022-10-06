Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating Nicholson Drive motorcycle crash that left man dead
BATON ROUGE - Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that left a 22-year-old dead late last month.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sept. 23 on Nicholson Drive at the Aster Street intersection.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an SUV was crossing Nicholson when the motorcycle slammed into the side of it. The SUV then veered into another car stopped on the opposite side of Nicholson Drive.
The driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old James Roberts, was seriously hurt in the crash and died in a hospital days later. Family members claim the SUV's driver ignored a stop sign at the intersection, though police have not yet said whether that was the case.
When asked about the crash Thursday, the department would only tell WBRZ that the investigation was ongoing. It's still unclear whether anyone is facing criminal charges.
