Sunday Morning Forecast

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine on the way. Across the area temperatures will rise into the mid-90s before afternoon showers start to bubble up. Most people will stay completely dry today. These showers will be brief but have the potential for a heavy downpour or some frequent lightning. Heat index values will be in the triple digits today during the dry time. By the time we get into the evening hours, showers will have fizzled out across the area and temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Monday morning clouds will linger across the area, and we will be waking up to muggy conditions. As the day goes on we are looking at temperatures peaking in the low-90s with some scattered showers in the forecast. Clouds will linger throughout the day and into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. For the rest of the workweek, the summertime pattern is expected to continue. Every morning waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine and dry time during the day allowing temperatures to rise into the low-90s across the area. Afternoon showers will be scattered across the Capital Area. If you see a shower temperatures will stay on the cooler end, those who do not see showers could see temperatures into the mid-90s throughout the week. Heat index values will be something to watch as we are expecting less rain and more heat in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No tropical cyclone development expected for the next 5 days.