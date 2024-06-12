74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: The Protest that Changed History

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, JP took a trip back in time to 1953 to learn more about the local protest that changed history. 

Watch this week's Sunday Journal above. 

News
Sunday Journal: The Protest that Changed History
Sunday Journal: The Protest that Changed History
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, JP took a trip back in time to 1953 to learn more... More >>
2 days ago Monday, June 10 2024 Jun 10, 2024 Monday, June 10, 2024 6:05:00 AM CDT June 10, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days