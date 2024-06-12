74°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: The Protest that Changed History
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, JP took a trip back in time to 1953 to learn more about the local protest that changed history.
Watch this week's Sunday Journal above.
News
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, JP took a trip back in time to 1953 to learn more... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person shot at Sherwood Acres apartments along Coursey Boulevard
-
Woman arrested in 2022 Christmas Day stabbing
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows
-
Battle over red dust in Ascension Parish could be coming to an...
-
Junk property on, off condemnation list continues to worsen