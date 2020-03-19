BATON ROUGE- April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and now you have the chance to help the cause.

The Antioch Baptist Church is holding their 3rd annual walk/run on Saturday, April 18th. The event is held to support child abuse awareness. This morning, Bishop Gregory Cooper and Yolanda Cockerham stopped by 2une In to tell us more about the event.

"Someone has to speak out for those children," said Cooper. "Some of them are crying out and seemingly not being heard. "

In addition to promoting awareness for child abuse, the walk also serves as a way to get in shape. This year the walk's theme is "Step into Your Health." Event organizers hope that it may influence people to live a healthier lifestyle.

"We're promoting awareness, but we're also taking care of our physical bodies as well," said Cooper.

Bishop Cooper also stressed the importance of breaking the cycle of child abuse, because it ultimately affects everyone.

"Children grow up to be adults," he said. "A child that's been abused grows up to be an abusive adult, and you have to deal with it at some point."

The event will be held Saturday morning in front of the Antioch church at 5247 Ford Street. Registration is $10 for anyone over the age of 17. The race will begin lining up at 11 a.m.