State Police head defends agency's reaction to Ronald Greene fallout

BATON ROUGE - Colonel Lamar Davis, head of Louisiana State Police is on a mission to improve the agency's image while it is under a federal investigation.

"As much as I would love to, unfortunately I can't speak on the U.S. Department of Justice

investigation," Col. Davis said.

Facing a tarnished reputation after alleged cover-ups into the in-custody death of Ronald Greene. Colonel Davis held an hour-long news conference Friday at State Police headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Davis said he has taken action since being appointed superintendent last year.



"Over the last 11 months, I've made arrests of four troopers, investigated numerous others,

and terminated several of our personnel," Col. Davis said.

The feds are looking into State Police after body camera video of the Greene incident was not included in the initial investigation, some officers not cooperating with that probe,

and alleged misconduct from higher-ups.

Colonel Davis says he's already taking steps to improve his department before the federal investigation is concluded.

"I not going to wait on them. I'm already in contact with other organizations to look at my

agency and help," Col. Davis said.

The superintendent say it's now policy to review body and dash cam video of troopers on a regular basis.

"Every supervisor will review a certain amount of their personnel's body-worn camera. I thinks it's two in-car camera and two body-worn cameras each quarter," Col. Davis said.

The federal investigation could go on for months before it's finally completed.