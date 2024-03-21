53°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Joseph's Day celebrated at local Catholic churches
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A centuries-old tradition is being celebrated in the capital city Tuesday.
2une In's Mia Monet met with the St. Aloysius Catholic Church Tuesday morning to see their St. Joseph's Day spread.
News
BATON ROUGE - A centuries-old tradition is being celebrated in the capital city Tuesday. 2une In's Mia Monet met... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
-
Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision
-
BRFD: St. Luke's Episcopal fire not caused by arson, still determining cause
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...