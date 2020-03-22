St. Amant woman stitching together acts of kindness

ST. AMANT- One teacher and mother of two is using her labor of love to serve the community.

Tara Whiteside's passion for sewing has come in handy during the COVID-19 outbreak now that healthcare professionals are in need of facemasks.

"I just want kids to be protected, people working, doctors, nurses. This can cover their masks so that they don't get their family sick when they go home," says Whiteside, who now spends her day at home due to her job as a preschool teacher being on hold.

She makes about 25-50 masks a day and refuses to take one penny for them. Every mask made will be donated to local hospitals. Fifty have already been given to Prairieville Family Hospital.