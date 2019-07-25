Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Plaquemine Green Devils

BATON ROUGE- Head Coach Paul Distafano and the Green Devils finished last season with a 8-2 before losing early in the playoffs last season.

This year just three starters return, so Distafano will have to rely on freshman and sophomores all over the field.

After working through the summer, Distafano is excited with the size and strength of the younger players on his team.

"We're never going to hurt for speed or athletic ability here, it's all about developing the linemen," said Distrafano. "That's one of the things that we're excited about is all the young linemen coming up, but we've got Akim Lanoux. He's 6'5" a big target, and we have some newcomers, first year players, ones a senior, the other a junior, so I've been working to get them out here, only took 3-4 years to get them to play."

Offensively, they will have their quarterback Troy Washington return after being cleared following an ankle injury that many believed would keep him on the sideline in 2019.

Defensively, this team is moving towards a 4-2-5 as they prepare for a tough 7-4A schedule.