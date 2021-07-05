Saturday Morning Weather

Today and Tonight: Scattered showers, passing thunderstorms and overcast skies will plague your Saturday forecast as sunshine remains limited, but will serve to keep temperatures below average for this time of year. Rain chances stand at 70% during the daylight hours, but reduce to 30% as night falls.





Looking Ahead:

The opportunity for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the 4th of July holiday. A stalled front that is draped across the area will allow for the possibility of storm development Sunday afternoon, some of which may be locally heavy. 2-4 inches of rainfall is possible across the local area over the next five days. Street and poor drainage flooding will be possible. The rain chances will decrease into the evening hours just in time for the WBRZ Fireworks on the Mississippi 4th of July extravaganza which begins at 9:00 PM Sunday night





The Tropics:

We continue to closely monitor Hurricane Elsa, which is quickly moving to the northwest at 30 mph! Elsa will continue her track through the Caribbean and move over over Cuba by Monday morning. This may disrupt the storm some, especially if Elsa remains on the weaker side. Late Monday, Elsa will be in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. At this time, the storm does not appear to be a threat to Louisiana, but those with interests in Florida should remain weather as Elsa will begin to affect the Florida peninsula by Monday evening into Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest.



For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.