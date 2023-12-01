Saturday morning video forecast

Temperatures will max out in the low 80's both Saturday and Sunday with plentiful sunshine. Some high clouds will move in early on Monday and last throughout the day.

Today & Tonight: Today, temperatures will max out around 81 degrees under clear skies. Humidity will also be very low. There will be the chance for some wildfire smoke in the air later today. Limit your time outdoors if you have a breathing sensitivity because the smoke might make it difficult to breath. Tonight, we will bottom out around 51 degrees under clear skies.

Up Next: Sunday will be very similar weather wise to Saturday. The only difference is we might get slightly warmer and there might be a couple high clouds. Denser high clouds will move into the area early on Monday. This will make for filtered sunshine instead of completely sunny skies. These should generally clear out by Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly start to rise by the middle of next week. By Wednesday, high temperatures could be maxing out in the mid to upper 80's. Our next best chance of rain will come on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are held at 10% for now, but could need to be raised in the coming days as more data become available.

The Tropics: Surface observations and overnight satellite-derived wind data indicate that the area of low pressure that we have been monitoring during the past few days over the western Caribbean has reformed about 100 miles east of the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border. Showers and thunderstorms have increased associated with the low pressure system, and surface pressures have fallen during the past several hours. Some gradual development of this system is possible before it moves inland over Central America tonight or Sunday. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rains to portions of Central America this weekend. This rainfall could produce flash flooding, along with mudslides in higher terrain areas.

