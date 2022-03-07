72°
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday morning video forecast
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State representative pushing to ban red light cameras
-
Local speech therapists concerned CDC milestones could overlook early developmental delays
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
-
Baton Rouge locals show support for truckers' freedom convoy
-
Plants hard to find as landscapers prepare for the busy spring to...
Sports Video
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4