Runners kick off 4th of July with annual Freedom Mile

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds gathered along the levee to take part in the annual Freedom Mile, kicking off Fourth of July festivities Monday morning.

A tradition that's been around since 1985, the Freedom Mile is a point-to-point trek that runs along River Road. For many it's a chance to celebrate the country's independence and honor our veterans.

"They've given their lives for us. And it's like, this is a small sacrifice I can make," said Keith Horcasitas, a runner in Monday's race.

Horcasitas also works at the Veteran's Administration clinic. While it was his first year participating in the event, for others it's a tradition that spans generations.

"I've run in it for so many years, it's just nice to continue to run it with my family," said Becca Keller, who works with the group that organizes the race.

Her daughter was there Monday to participate alongside her.

All proceeds from the run will benefit the Baton Rouge Food Bank.