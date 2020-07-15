RJA MASK ORDER IN EFFECT

81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The Governor's mandate that requires everyone to wear a mask when out in public and bars to close is now in effect. Here is what citizens and business need to know moving forward:

All OpenSafely documents affected by the update have been revised and sent out to those who have signed their business up on the site. Those documents can be accessed from the front page of OpenSafely in the link reading "Download Phase 1 & 2 Documents."

Citizens are urged to direct any concerns over the mask mandate they may have to the business you are visiting. 

