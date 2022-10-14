Police: Teens playing with gun when one killed

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 17-year-old in Baton Rouge in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Don Coppola said Kevin Aguillard faces charges of negligent homicide for the death of Brian Banks.

Coppola said police were called out to an apartment at 4888 Hooper Road around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Detectives said they learned Aguillard and Banks were inside the 15-year-old's room playing with a handgun when it went off, hitting Banks in the face.

Police later booked Aguillard into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison on charges of negligent homicide and illegal use of a weapon.

"One is in jail, and one is no longer on this earth. It's not good," said the victim's aunt Latricia Franklin. "It's two families going through something right now. It's not a pretty sight."

Family members said a vigil was planned to honor Banks' memory Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the apartment complex.