Police dispatcher delivers baby in parking lot

BAKER - A woman who didn't make it to the hospital Sunday night, delivered her baby in a parking lot with the help of a Baker Police dispatcher.

"She had other plans," Courtney Daniels says.

The new mother of three experienced a sharp pain and called her parents to take her to the hospital just in case.

The family got in the car and knowing time was precious, dad pulled over at the Baker Police station for a police escort to the hospital. That's where dad found Baker dispatcher Michelle Lewis.

"Normally when people call and say they're in labor or a loved one's in labor, they're just having contractions," Lewis explains.

Daniels was in labor and her daughter was on her way.

"I went outside, and we had the baby in the parking lot," Lewis says.

Trained as a volunteer fire fighter, Lewis delivered the baby before fire and EMS arrived at the police station. It was a day that was anything but normal for Lewis, who has been answering emergency calls for seven years.

Baby Journey was born at 8:19 p.m. Sunday.

Daniels, thankful Lewis was there.

"Thank God she was there because she was a big help," she said.

"I'm glad I was there, too," Lewis says.

Mom and baby are doing well.