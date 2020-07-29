Plaquemine mayor apologizes for losing temper, denies using racial slur

PLAQUEMINE- Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves issued an apology Monday after video surfaced of him losing his temper while his city flooded during a five-inch rainfall event a couple weeks ago.

Reeves was captured on camera berating two UPS drivers. One pulled out their phone and began recording.

"I'm not playing with you... I'm not playing with you," Reeves is captured on video saying. "I'm going to have your a** arrested."

On the day that video was filmed, a police report filed at the Plaquemine Police Department indicates the mayor used a racial slur to address the UPS drivers.

"Two black males... advised me Ed was yelling and cursing while pointing his finger int heir face and made some racial slurs (UPS employees claimed he used the "N" word) and inappropriate comments," the report states.

When Reeves was questioned about it, he vehemently denied using the "N" word.

"Ed did advise me that he walked up to the truck and was angry with the guys yelling and cursing, but he advised he did not use any racial slurs (Ed claimed he only said I will put your black a**** out of your truck," the report states.

Reeves said he lost his cool because he is passionate about his community. He said he did not use the "N" word, despite what is listed in the report.

"I said I'm going to pull your black a** out the truck," Reeves said. "I don't see race in that. If it was a white guy I would have said I'm going to pull your white a** out the truck. That's why I felt compelled to do that. My conscience was boiling me. I made a mistake. I admitted it, and I'm moving on."

The Plaquemine Police Department said the people who filed a complaint have said on two different occasions Reeves used the "N" word. However, the people who filed the report have not come in to give sworn statements.

Reeves said following the situation, he was sick over it and apologized to the UPS driver, his entire staff and issued a public apology on Facebook that has since been deleted.

"I would have never said the n-word," Reeves said. "There's no place for it today. I don't see race. Like I told you, they happened to be black so I said black. If they were white I would have said white. It's just that simple."

Reeves said in addition to apologizing, he also had a meeting with the UPS driver involved and an African-American councilman. Reeves said they left that meeting as friends, and he regrets not calling the police instead of approaching the drivers on his own.

With a movement sweeping the nation for equality and reforms, Reeves said he does not use the n-word.

"No... Not in a long time," Reeves said.

With Reeves maintaining his story is the truth, we asked whether he would like to see prosecution against the people who filed the report if their story is false.

"As far as I'm concerned it's over," Reeves said. I want to move on."