Petitions for proposed City of St. George stacking up

BATON ROUGE - With a picture of a large stack of what they say are signed petitions posted on their Facebook page, organizers for the city of St. George campaign say people are ready for a new city.



"The people who supported it last time are in favor of supporting it once again," said Andrew Murrel, part of the legal team for the city of St. George. "All we need now is if you support the city of St. George and you got a petition in your mailbox, don't wait. Send it in."



The mail-in petition is just phase one of their latest campaign to create the city of St. George in the south eastern portion of the parish.



"We're very easy to find. You'll be able to find us door-to-door in the next week or so, and you'll see the names on the petition you got in your mailbox," said Murrel.



According to opponents, like M.E. Cormier, executive director of the Better Together campaign, say the latest attempt to create St. George is being organized in secret, leaving many questions, unanswered.



"I'm concerned that the main people who are organizing haven't shown themselves. We don't know who they are, anything about them, or their motives," said Cormier. "I'm concerned that their budget has absolutely no mention of schools, which they said was their main goal and concern."



Cormier says the city of Baton Rouge has already gone through enough in just the past few years.



"We're all still picking up the pieces from the flood, from the police shootings and we're really really sad to have to pull our efforts toward those community involvements and have to go back to fighting the St. George petition," she said.



"I think it's talk. I think it's rhetoric. I think its hype. I think it's distraction," responded Murrel. "It's taking away from the real issues that are at hand, which is: better school, better government, controlled by the citizens of south baton rouge in the unincorporated area of St. George," he continued.