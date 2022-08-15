Pedestrian identified in deadly weekend crash

78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal weekend crash.

The incident was reported in the 5800 block of Florida Boulevard around 9:14 p.m. According to authorities, 32-year-old Estreberto Perez-Rabeldao was attempting to cross the roadway he was hit by a 2015 Chevy Camaro.

Perez-Rabeldao died at the scene.

Authorities didn't say if the driver would face any charges. 

