One transported following morning motorcycle crash

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a morning accident.

Authorities were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle before 7 a.m. in the 7900 block of Jefferson Highway near Bocage Circle. The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.

No other details were made available. 

4 years ago Tuesday, October 30 2018

