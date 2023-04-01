87°
One transported following morning motorcycle crash
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a morning accident.
Authorities were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle before 7 a.m. in the 7900 block of Jefferson Highway near Bocage Circle. The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.
No other details were made available.
