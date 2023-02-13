68°
One killed in plane crash in Vermilion Parish
VERMILION PARISH - Two people were killed in a plane crash in Vermilion Parish Friday morning.
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident was reported off Rosewood Road west of Kaplan. Officials confirmed two people died in the crash.
KATC is reporting that the plane also struck one of the station's towers in the Kaplan area. The tower is being rented by KAJN radio and the Louisiana Educational Television Authority who distributes public television programs like LPB.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
