One child dies in overnight fire, 2 others in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Nov. 27) morning, authorities are investigating a deadly fire that claimed the life of a juvenile and injured at least three others in a residential area just south of North 72nd Street.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived on scene to find fire coming from the front roof of a home within the 6000 block of Nottingham Street. Officials say they discovered an adult suffering from burn injuries along with two unresponsive children.

The adult told first responders there was one other child left inside the home who they were unable to reach.

Aid was given to the two children and adult outside while crews worked to get the other child out.

The third child who was eventually removed from the burning home was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials say. The other two children are currently in critical condition. Officials say the adult is also hospitalized, in stable condition.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as authorities provide additional information.