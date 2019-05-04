Officer involved in shootout Tuesday night killed a man while on duty last year

UPDATE: Chief Murphy Paul says neither Yuseff Hamadeh's body camera nor his in-car camera was on at the time of the shooting earlier this month.

The chief says audio from the police unit's rear camera and video turned in by a witness is now under review.

Hamadeh remains on administrative leave after the incident

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shootout occurred after Officer Yuseff Hamadeh attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2000 block of N 16th Street around 6:30 in the evening.

Police say the driver fled, eventually abandoning the vehicle and taking off on foot. Hamadeh chased him through a house on N 15th Street before the suspect reportedly fired a single gunshot at the officer. Hamadeh then returned fire, according to BRPD. No injuries were reported.

Police detained one person in connection with the encounter Tuesday night, but they do not believe that person is the shooter.

According to BRPD spokesman Don Coppola, police were executing a search warrant on the vehicle and found a wallet with 21-year-old Raheem Howard's identification inside.

On Friday, BRPD received a call regarding Howard's whereabouts in Pointe Coupee Parish. Howard was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

21-year-old Raheem Howard was taken into custody tonight. He's accused of firing a shot at a BRPD officer Tuesday night following a traffic stop.https://t.co/y83u8ohTW0 pic.twitter.com/eukCMWVThK — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) August 11, 2018

Hamadeh was cleared in another shooting that stemmed from a traffic stop in June 2017, which resulted in the death of Jordan Frazier. Police say Hamadeh shot Frazier after he stepped out of his car with a gun in his hand. Investigators later determined that gun was stolen.

Police discovered Frazier was also in possession of ecstasy at the time of the shooting.

Hamadeh is a 2-year veteran in the Street Crimes Unit. He is currently on paid leave while police investigate last night's incident.