Latest Weather Blog
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly's first spring as the head coach of LSU is over. As the Tigers had their Spring Game today, with the offense defeating the defense 59-31.
All four quarterbacks played well, as sophomore Garrett Nussmeier finished 9-for-16 with 136 passing yards and a touchdown. Senior Myles Brennan went 11-for-17 with 99 yards and a score. Jack Bech led the receivers with 6 catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Tre Bradford led the tailbacks with 86 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
On the defensive side of the field, Mason Smith lead the way with 2 sacks. Senior safety Jay Ward had 10 tackles.
Brian Kelly says the team has not made a decision for the starting quarterback this fall. The Tigers first game will be against Florida State in the Superdome on September 4th.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured in reported shooting on O'Neal Lane
-
One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Prescott Court
-
New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be...
-
Sarasota Drive bridge reopened after nearly a year of construction
-
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs