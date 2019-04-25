New sign on Acadian is drawing in unexpected attention

BATON ROUGE - As drivers pass down Acadian, more and more are noticing a new sign. Some are even stopping to read it.

Four weeks ago, Jeff Cobb was on his way home with dinner when a driver ran a red light, plowing into his car. He only suffered a broken collarbone.

"If I had been going 30 mph, she would've hit my door," Cobb said. "It could've been more serious."

But the accident led him to creating a sign, trying to get drivers to be more aware.

"I'm definitely trying to send a message, and the message is to wake up and pay attention."

The sign itself cost Cobb $340, and it took his workers two hours to put it up. He says it was worth it.

It stands in front of his auto shop at the intersection of Acadian and Broussard. He says he has seen drivers pull over just to fully read the sign.

Cobb is happy that drivers are taking a second look at the sign, but he's concerned about the drivers who don't notice the sign.

"This is just a wake up sign to those who don't pay attention. The trouble is those who cause the problem, most likely will not see the sign."

According to Jeff Cobb, and his sign, 109 people die daily behind the wheel. He says, he will be happy if one of those lives will be saved because of his sign.

