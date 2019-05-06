61°
New Roads mayor resigns, pleads no contest to malfeasance charges

PLAQUEMINE - New Roads Mayor Robert Myer will resign effective 9 a.m. Friday.

The move comes after a Thursday evening hearing at a Plaquemine courthouse. In the hearing, Myer plead no contest to felony malfeasance charges for using the city’s credit card illegally for personal purchases. 

Myer will have to pay restitution and prosecutors' fees and is forbidden from seeking public office in New Roads.

He will remain on probation for one year and face no prison time.

Formal sentencing is set for Jan. 9 2018.

1 year ago Thursday, October 19 2017 Oct 19, 2017 Thursday, October 19, 2017 11:11:00 PM CDT October 19, 2017

