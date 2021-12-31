New Roads mayor pleads not guilty to criminal charges

NEW ROADS – New Roads Mayor Robert Myer pleaded not guilty to criminal charges of malfeasance in office and abuse of power for allegedly using the town's credit card for his personal use.

Following Myer's arraignment, his attorney, Steven Moore, said charges could be "politically motivated" and the indictment is "vague."

"There's certain people who don't like the mayor," Moore said. "I think there are certain people who want it to go back to the status quo as it was before the mayor, and those are some powerful people. They've been out to get the mayor since the day he qualified the very first time he ran."

The Mayor had no comment as he was leaving the courthouse on Tuesday morning.

The Investigative Unit learned between 2011-2014 Myers rang up $134,000 in charges. Those included: $1,700 dollars in dinner and movie tickets, $720 for a New Year holiday stay at the Loews Hotel in New Orleans along with charges to a bedding store and laser tag.

An investigation by the Louisiana Inspector General questioned more than $13,000 in credit transactions made by town officials in 2014 because of a lack of receipts explaining the purchases.

People in the City of New Roads said this is not good for perception.

"It kind of puts a black eye on the city of New Roads," Resident Sam Carter said. "This is not the first time and it's going to continue to happen,"

Carter was referring to Former New Roads Mayor Tommy Nelson who is serving time in a federal prison, after he was convicted in a bribery scheme involving a garbage can cleaning company.

Mayor Robert Myer is due back in court on January 11, 2017.