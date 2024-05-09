Neighbor complains about city's property mess, city responds

BATON ROUGE - A property owner contacted 2 On Your Side about the mess that's next door to her. It's an abandoned structure owned by the City of Baton Rouge on Pocasset Street near Mohican Street.

Rita Green says it's been the state it's in now for two years. The windows are broken, it's missing a front door, the cabinets are pulled from the wall, the ceiling torn open, overgrown grass, and littered with garbage.

"The kids vandalized it and it's been this way for at least two years," said Green.

The decaying property has become dangerous and Green says it's not a good look for her rental property next door. Her tenants have complained.

"Because of the riffraff and I think that's one of the reasons why they moved out," she said.

Green called 2 On Your Side for help. She says it's about time the property owners took some responsibility.

The house is under ownership of the City-Parish. It was previously owned New Hope Development Corporation and came under the ownership of the Office of Community Development in 2012. The city says it appreciates Green bringing the condition of this property to their attention.

"I have to make sure that I keep my yard manicured so the city should have to abide by the same rules," said Green.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Works sent a team to cut the grass and plans to consolidate the trash and debris for roadside collection. The OCD will ensure that the property is boarded up to prevent further deterioration or unauthorized access.

The Pocasset Street property is one of nine houses the OCD is currently doing a full assessment of to bring them back into commerce and provide more opportunities for affordable housing.