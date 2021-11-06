53°
Motorcycles stolen in early-morning heist at Yamaha dealer in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A pair of three-wheel motorcycles was stolen from a local dealership after thieves broke into the business earlier this week.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the break-in happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at Friendly Yamaha on Airline Highway.  The department said the thieves cut a lock on a storage area at the back of the business and stole two Polaris Slingshot tricycles. 

The Slingshots retail for around $20,000 each. 

Photos and videos released by investigators captured at least two masked culprits outside the business.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

