Motorcycles stolen in early-morning heist at Yamaha dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A pair of three-wheel motorcycles was stolen from a local dealership after thieves broke into the business earlier this week.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the break-in happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at Friendly Yamaha on Airline Highway. The department said the thieves cut a lock on a storage area at the back of the business and stole two Polaris Slingshot tricycles.
The Slingshots retail for around $20,000 each.
Photos and videos released by investigators captured at least two masked culprits outside the business.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
