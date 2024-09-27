More than 10 Ascension Parish homes hit by trees, some residents injured

DONALDSONVILLE — Crews were working into the early morning hours, clearing trees in Ascension Parish after strong winds from Francine rolled through the area.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc told WBRZ's 2une In crew that trees were down across the parish - including at least 10 trees that fell on top of houses while residents were inside, causing some injuries.

"Francine definitely made her debut to the Ascension Parish area," Chief LeBlanc said. "What you're going to find when you wake up, Ascension Parish is most of the parish is out of power. DPW, APSO and Fire Department crews have been clearing roads all night long. When you wake up you're still going to have blocked roads because we have trees that are down everywhere."

LeBlanc said he believes Francine took down more trees than Hurricane Ida.

As of 4:30 a.m., more than two-thirds of Ascension Parish was out of power. Chief LeBlanc said there are many trees that crews cannot move due to being wrapped in power lines.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 911 dispatchers in the parish received 400 calls from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., with 70 of the calls being weather-related traffic hazards and 65 for fallen trees.

Residents are encouraged to report damage to their homes through damage.la.gov.

