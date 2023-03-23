81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 10/2/20

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Rob Cressy joins us for the Moneyline sports betting segment prior to the LSU/Vanderbilt weekend.

Cressy gives you betting insight into the Tigers line, a look at the Saints/Lions, and a three-team parlay to help put some money in your pocket. 

News
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 10/2/20
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 10/2/20
BATON ROUGE - Rob Cressy joins us for the Moneyline sports betting segment prior to the LSU/Vanderbilt weekend. Cressy... More >>
2 years ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days