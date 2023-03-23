81°
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 10/2/20
BATON ROUGE - Rob Cressy joins us for the Moneyline sports betting segment prior to the LSU/Vanderbilt weekend.
Cressy gives you betting insight into the Tigers line, a look at the Saints/Lions, and a three-team parlay to help put some money in your pocket.
