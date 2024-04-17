Monday Midday Video Forecast

Above average temperatures stick around all week with variations in cloud cover each day. The next weather impact will not arrive until late in the weekend, when a weak front brings back rain chances and drier air.

Today & Tonight: Some clouds around early Monday will begin to clear by the afternoon hours. Temperatures around the state range from the mid-50s to low 60s for early morning lows and will quickly warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. An uptick in humidity will make conditions feel a bit muggy and slightly warmer than the thermometers read. Mainly sunny conditions during the afternoon will turn cloudy overnight, resulting in even milder temperatures early Tuesday. The Capital Area will see temps in the upper 60's tomorrow morning.

Up Next: Warm and muggy conditions prevail through the workweek. Day-to-day differences will mainly revolve around cloud cover as each afternoon will reach into the mid to upper 80's for afternoon highs. By Friday, some could hit 90°. Once you mix in the added humidity levels each day, feels like temperatures could climb into the low 90's this week; very unseasonable for the middle of April. While Thursday could see a few showers around the area, most will remain dry until the weekend. By Sunday, our next cold front will bring a shot of rain to the area but more importantly, slightly cooler and drier air.

