Monday evening video forecast

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Capital Area, starting at 9 PM this evening and lasting until 9 AM Tuesday morning. Temperatures below 32 degrees pose a threat to sensitive vegetation, meaning you should take steps to cover or bring in tender plants, ensure pets are brought indoors, and check on family and neighbors who may need assistance with heating.

Tuesday: freezing start, then sunny and cool

Rest of the Week: dry, warming above average

Weekend: unseasonably warm, turning unsettled

Tonight & Tomorrow: The coldest air so far this season is expected tonight, with frost and freeze conditions expected. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly, getting below freezing for several hours overnight. Just enough moisture will be in the air for some frost to develop on elevated surfaces. Tuesday will follow up with plenty of sunshine, and highs will reach into the upper 50s and low 60s, marking the start of a warming trend.

Up Next: The middle of the week will see temperatures steadily climbing back toward and then above our seasonal averages in the low 70s and upper 40s for highs and lows, respectively. Wednesday through Friday will be mainly clear and dry. With lighter winds settling in, you may even notice a bit of early morning fog by the end of the week.

Our dry spell will start to break down over the weekend as our next weather system approaches. Saturday is looking mostly dry and very warm, with a high in the upper 70s, though there's a slim chance of a shower—mostly impacting areas west toward the Atchafalaya Basin. Sunday will be the more unsettled day with a higher chance of showers and a few thunderstorms as more moisture moves in. Temperatures will stay mild, with a high in the upper 70s and low 80s. Unsettled weather looks like it will carry into next week with a frontal system slowing or stalling west of the local area.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.