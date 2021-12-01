Monday evening video forecast

The trend through the week is warming temperatures. Dry conditions will persist.

Next 24 Hours: Overnight, skies will be clear as winds stay light. Low temperatures will respond with a dip into the low 40s and upper 30s for areas north and east of Baton Rouge. Tuesday will follow up with ample sunshine and high temperatures reaching for the 70s. Winds will be light and southeasterly.

Up Next: After a chilly start, more sunshine will send high temperatures easily beyond 70 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday may have perhaps one more low in the 40s for the week followed by high temperatures about 10 degrees above average, in the upper 70s, during the afternoon. A few clouds may begin to appear as well. Ditto for Friday with dry and mild conditions. By Friday night, a couple of weak, upper level disturbances will ride through the area bringing a few chances for showers over the weekend. These will be a little easier to time out as we get closer. While it is unclear exactly when rain chances will be highest at this time, a key takeaway is that neither day looks like a washout. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: A broad surface high pressure system will remain over the Southeast U.S. through the middle of the week. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, flow will remain out of the northwest. This combination promotes a dry and gradually warming pattern as onshore flow slowly returns. In the near term, a few more cool to chilly nights are ahead with clear skies and light, northeast winds. Afternoons will return to the 70s with ample sunshine. The onshore flow should be firmly in place by Thursday and Friday and expect lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny due to the atmosphere remaining rather dry. By the weekend, the atmosphere will moisten up just a bit as the flow moves out of the southwest ahead of a fast-moving and weak wave of low pressure. In fact, several weak impulses could traverse the area with some passing showers. Since these are weak and fast-moving, timing them will be difficult until we get closer. For now, we have a few showers in the forecast for both days this weekend.

