Mom and two sons accused of kidnapping, beating man for hours

BATON ROUGE – Police say a mother and her two sons are accused of kidnapping a man and beating him for hours at a Baton Rouge home earlier this month.

Baton Rouge Police report that Pamela Hayward, 46, and her two sons Gary Fieldings, 25, and Dannie Ray Hayward, 22, now face second-degree kidnapping and battery charges.

According to arrest records, the incident happened on Crestaire Drive on Feb. 4. Police say Fieldings pulled a short black rifle on a man walking down the street near their home. He then struck the man twice and ordered him into a car.

The victim said he was held against his will as Pamela Hayward and her two sons beat him while armed with guns. The victim said he was knocked unconscious two times during the incident. He was let go nearly two hours later after his mother negotiated his release.

The victim was later treated at Oschner Health Center and diagnosed with a concussion. He later identified his attackers to police using photographic lineups.

The reports did not say if the victim knew his attackers. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Feb. 16. They were arrested Thursday morning.

Fieldings was charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated battery, second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Pamela and Dannie Ray Hayward were charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree battery.

The three suspects were all booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.