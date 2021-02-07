Mardi Gras 2021: Mid City Gras to hold reverse parade Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Since the pandemic began, communities across Louisiana have been working to lock down COVID-safe ways to celebrate Mardi Gras 2021, and members of the Mid City Gras in Baton Rouge feel they've succeeded in finding a safe way to observe the holiday.

The krewe is hosting a reverse parade on Sunday, Feb. 7, an event that's a reversal to typical Mardi Gras celebrations, which feature floats rolling through stationary crowds.

Due to the pandemic, this reverse parade involves stationary homes in the Mid City area serving as 'floats' that drivers can roll by. Krewe participants will decorate their homes in collaboration with the theme of '2021 MASKparade.'

During the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. event, observers can drive by the homes to view the decorations and enjoy treats and trinkets that some Krewe members will distribute from their decorated homes. Other homes will also play music that Krewe members will be dancing to as they greet drivers, from a safe distance.

Mid City Gras says area signs will be provided to direct drivers. In addition to this, the group has provided a map detailing exactly where drivers should go to view the homes.

Mid City Gras, a nonprofit that aims to enrich Baton Rouge by hosting events that promote unity, uses the squirrel as its mascot.

During an interview with WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada, the Krewe's 2021 Grand Marshal, Terri Singleton, explained why the squirrel was selected to serves as a symbol for the group, saying, "We needed a mascot obviously, and so we chose a squirrel because Mid City is filled with squirrels."

So, along with the 'Mask' theme, many houses along the reverse parade route will also feature squirrel decorations.

Please click here for additional details on the Sunday, Feb. 7 Mid City Gras event.