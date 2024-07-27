Man kills dog, shoots himself while hiding from police after crash

SPRINGFIELD - While hiding from police after a car crash, a man shot and killed someone else's dog before turning the gun on himself Tuesday night in Livingston Parish.

It started when Killian Police and Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a single vehicle crash on Bull Run Road at La. Hwy. 22 south of Springfield.

At the scene, investigators said Jonathon Andrew Kelly fled on foot and hid in a nearby swamp. One witness says the man appeared intoxicated. That woman confronted Kelly about wrecking his car into a ditch.

"She told him he didn't need to be driving all messed up. She could tell that he was on dope or drunk and everything," said William Bush, who owns the dog that was killed.

Responding officers gave chase until Kelly fired a single shot and a dog ran out from the woods and fell over dead on Hwy. 22. Bush says his 15-year-old dog would not have hurt the man hiding in the woods.

"We're going to miss her a lot. She listened just like a human would listen. She was a good dog. You could tell her to get in the bathtub to get a bath, and she'd go right in there," he said.

Deputies then set up a perimeter until they heard another gunshot and found Kelly with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Kelly was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Livingston Parish Corners Office says Kelly is brain-dead at a Hammond hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Kelly had active arrest warrants from LPSO for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling as well as other traffic bench warrants.