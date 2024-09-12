LSU Women's Soccer Postgame vs. Boston

76°
BATON ROUGE -- LSU sophomore defender Lucy Parker stunned the Terriers by making the fifth and deciding kick in a penalty kick shootout, as LSU (13-6-4) knocked off Boston University 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

LSU will now face No. 6-ranked Southern Cal in the second round to be held Friday, Nov. 16, in Tallahassee, Fla.

LSU goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier made seven saves in regulation and four more in a penalty shootout to give the Tigers a chance late to seal it. 

After missing the first three shots during PK's, LSU got back-to-back goals from Abby Newton and Lucy Parker.

5 years ago Sunday, November 11 2018

