Latest Weather Blog
LSU Women's Soccer Postgame vs. Boston
Related Story
BATON ROUGE -- LSU sophomore defender Lucy Parker stunned the Terriers by making the fifth and deciding kick in a penalty kick shootout, as LSU (13-6-4) knocked off Boston University 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
LSU will now face No. 6-ranked Southern Cal in the second round to be held Friday, Nov. 16, in Tallahassee, Fla.
LSU goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier made seven saves in regulation and four more in a penalty shootout to give the Tigers a chance late to seal it.
After missing the first three shots during PK's, LSU got back-to-back goals from Abby Newton and Lucy Parker.
WE'RE HEADED TO TALLAHASSEE!!!@cbrockme puts the team on her back and makes four big saves in PKs and @Lucy_Parker98 finishes it off!— LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) November 11, 2018
Boston U. ?????
LSU ?????#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/tk5gOCrIds
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10