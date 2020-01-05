LSU Lakes Project

BATON ROUGE - LSU has been searching for a qualified company to serve as Project Advisor and assist with its implementation of a master plan for the six lakes surrounding the university's campus.

LSU says the lakes, which need to be dredged and excavated, are in poor health.

University officials would also like to make improvements to the area by raising structures that would provide better drainage and flood prevention.

They also hope the new structures would make the area more desirable to migratory birds and other wildlife.

These are only a few of the responsibilities the chosen Project Advisor would helm.

LSU says any firms interested in serving as Project Advisor must turn their proposals in by Friday, January 3.

