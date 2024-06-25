LSU fans pumped for Sweet 16

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The LSU Tiger basketball team never led in their Sweet 16 match-up against the Michigan St. Spartans on Friday night in the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. falling to Michigan State 63 to 80.

The Spartans jumped out to an eight point lead at the start and continued to pour in three point shots for most of the game.

LSU finished their season 28-7, their second highest win total in program history.

The speculation will start in earnest now that the season is over, as suspended head coach Will Wade is still weeks away from a possible federal court trial where he has been subpoenaed as a witness.

Although there is just one senior on this LSU team, Kavell Bigby-Williams, it is expected that a couple of LSU players could leave school early and try their luck in the NBA Draft.

LSU Final Game Stats