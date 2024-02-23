66°
'Love Actually' star surprises travelers at Heathrow Airport
LONDON- Passengers traveling home for Christmas were welcomed with a warm surprise at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.
Martine McCutcheon, who plays Hugh Grant's love interest in Love Actually, greeted travelers deplaning in Terminal 5. She even gave some a hug just like she did in the classic Christmas film.
"It was one of my all-time favorite scenes to film and even now I get so excited every time I'm at Heathrow. Welcoming someone home is such a great feeling that never gets old," McCutcheon told the airport during the event.
With a huge smile on her face, McCutcheon held a sign reading "Welcome Home" as passengers walked by.
Check out the video to see some of the reactions.
