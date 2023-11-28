Local Pop Up marks Small Business Saturday with Makers Market

BATON ROUGE- To celebrate Small Business Saturday, Local Pop-up hosted a Makers Market at the Electric Depot.

It gave artists the opportunity to share their work with the community, running from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.

With Black Friday preceding this event and two major football game taking place at the same time, Boujou owner Mandy Rousel said she was excited to see the turnout.

"It makes me feel awesome. Especially during an LSU football game, because I know what that means to everybody. So, it's really cool to see people out shopping. Especially when there's something so big going on that's also a big part of the community," Rousel said.

Baton Rouge resident Marc Shaw attended the event today and encouraged everyone to keep small businesses afloat because they sometimes get overlooked due to bigger corporations.

"Knowing that the community comes together to support small business owners, like myself, it's just good to know because it lets you know that people still believe in small businesses," Shaw said.

Shaw went on to say that people still enjoy small events like this one, and with the support of the community, these businesses can stay alive.

Small Business Saturday will be November 30 next year.