Livingston Parish replacing more bridges

LIVINGSTON - Another batch of bridges will be replaced in Livingston Parish as the state battles its deteriorating bridge problem.



Livingston Parish has a total of 259 bridges, and around a dozen are deemed structurally deficient. Livingston Parish ranks among the best parishes when it comes to structurally sound bridges.



Livingston Parish leaders have placed a lot of attention on replacing old wooden bridges across the parish. In the past two years the parish replaced seven bridges with concrete ones. That came after securing nearly $5 million from a federal grant.



Now the parish will replace another five bridges in the next year. The parish council expects to approve spending around another $130,000 to acquire right of way at its meeting Thursday.

Then the projects can go out for bids so construction can begin with the Department of Transportation and Development.



Parish leaders expect the work on bridges to begin in the beginning of 2017.