Livingston Parish outlines plans for BP money

LIVINGSTON - Leaders in Livingston Parish have a plan on how to spend more than a half million dollars from penalties for the BP oil spill.



Around $400,000 will go to cleaning debris like fallen trees and large household appliances from waterways in the parish. In all, the money will go toward improving 13 different bodies of water in the area.



"I think it's a great thing," said resident Cynthia Torres. "We do have a lot of debris in our rivers. We do have large branches, trees that have grown, logs that have been settled, so it does need to be done."



"I've heard for years about them cleaning up the river with the stumps and things like that," said Collier Beasley who lives on the Blood River. "There's a lot of hazards out there, and I think it's just wonderful that incident happened over water and I think it's great that they're using that money on the water more or less."



The plans also calls for $100,000 to improve a popular public boat launch off Highway 22 near the town of Springfield. The parish will use $60,000 to purchase two sandbagging machines.



Parish leaders say there is no timetable on when Livingston Parish will get the BP money, but the parish is working through the process.