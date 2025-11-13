54°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE: KOK Wings offering free meals to college students, families affected by SNAP disruption
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — KOK Wings and Things is offering free meals to families and college students impacted by SNAP benefits being put on hold amid the ongoing government shutdown.
Starting Sunday, Nov. 16, and continuing through Nov. 30, KOK locations in Baton Rouge, as well as New Iberia and Lafayette, will be offering one free meal on Sundays to college students with valid SNAP benefits and a college ID, as well as families with children 12 and under who show proof of SNAP benefits.
The offer, done in partnership with Doran and Cawthorne Law Firm, is limited to one free meal per customer.
Donations are also being accepted to help students and others in need.
For more locations offering assistance during the SNAP disruption, click here.
News
BATON ROUGE — KOK Wings and Things is offering free meals to families and college students impacted by SNAP benefits... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
-
Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and...
-
Louisiana's infrastructure rated below national average on 2025 report card
-
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
-
Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy